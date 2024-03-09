HomeNewsLocalDrug Court celebrates 3rd graduate Local Drug Court celebrates 3rd graduate By WHEE Staff March 9, 2024 0 22 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Drug Court celebrates 3rd graduateWhile Martinsville-Henry County’s Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Court (PADTC) continues to grow and expand, a group gathered Thursday afternoon to celebrate its third graduate. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWyatt: Has Virginia gone to pot?Next articleNassau County executive sues NY AG over order to repeal trans sports ban WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Wyatt: Has Virginia gone to pot? March 9, 2024 Local Fast Track winners announced March 9, 2024 Local Veterans receives laptops March 9, 2024 Most Popular ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ leads the best of the worst with five Razzie Awards March 9, 2024 Nine dead, one injured after semi-truck and van collide at Wisconsin highway intersection: Sheriff March 9, 2024 Thousands of Turkish women defy ban to protest for equal rights March 9, 2024 UK judge orders Trump to pay $380K to man who penned infamous ‘Steele Dossier’ March 9, 2024 Load more Recent Comments