Saturday, March 9, 2024
HomeNewsLocalDrug Court celebrates 3rd graduate
Local

Drug Court celebrates 3rd graduate

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
22
Drug Court celebrates 3rd graduate
While Martinsville-Henry County’s Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Court (PADTC) continues to grow and expand, a group gathered Thursday afternoon to celebrate its third graduate.
Previous article
Wyatt: Has Virginia gone to pot?
Next article
Nassau County executive sues NY AG over order to repeal trans sports ban
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE