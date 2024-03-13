Thursday, March 14, 2024
Catherine O’Hara says ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel will include callback of famous musical scene

Beetlejuice co-stars Michael Keaton and O’Hara — Disney/Stewart Cook

Tim Burton‘s 1988 film Beetlejuice introduced a new audience to Harry Belafonte‘s Calypso classics, including “Jump in the Line (Shake Señora)” and “Sweetheart from Venezuela,” but it’s arguably the movie’s tribute to “Day-O (Banana Boat Song)” that most fans associate with the film.

On Kelly Ripa‘s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa Catherine O’Hara says fans hoping for a callback in the forthcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice are in luck. “‘Day-O’ is in the movie,” she confirms.

The original sequence has two ghosts played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis trying in vain to terrify guests during a dinner party thrown by their former home’s new owners, including O’Hara, by possessing guests to perform the song.

O’Hara said Burton “was in that same state of mind” for the sequel. “Real free and fun,” she added.

She also teased of her onscreen stepdaughter Lydia, again played by Winona Ryder, “God bless her, looks the same. She looks beautiful, beautiful skin.”

And as for Ryder’s daughter in the film, Astrid? “Jenna Ortega‘s great,” O’Hara enthused. “Love her. What a cool young woman. Wow.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunts theaters September 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

