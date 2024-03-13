Thursday, March 14, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment'Saturday Night Live' announces Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling will be hosting in...
Entertainment

‘Saturday Night Live’ announces Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling will be hosting in April

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
22
NBCUniversal

On its social media, Saturday Night Live announced that Kristen Wiig will host the first show of April, on April 6, and Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling will take the SNL stage on April 13.

Raye will be the former SNL cast member’s musical guest; country superstar Chris Stapleton will perform on Ryan’s third stint as host.

Saturday Night Live returns March 30 with stand-up comedian and Poor Things co-star Ramy Youssef hosting for the first time. Travis Scott will return to Studio 8H for a second time as musical guest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Catherine O’Hara says ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel will include callback of famous musical scene
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE