Thursday, March 14, 2024
HomeNewsNationalBiggest winter storm of the year hits Denver metro area
National

Biggest winter storm of the year hits Denver metro area

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
14
Daniela Simona Temneanu / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A major snowstorm slamming the Rockies on Thursday has become the Denver metro area’s biggest snowstorm of the year.

All Denver Public Schools are closed Thursday and Friday.

Over 800 flights have been canceled into and out of the Denver International Airport, where just 2 inches of snow was recorded.

The Denver metro area is reporting up to 1 foot of snow — the most snow all winter. Another 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected through the night.

More than 3 feet of snow has fallen in the Rocky Mountains.

The heavy snow, winds and dangerous travel in the area will persist through Friday morning.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn to receive “breakthrough” award
Next article
After Oscar win, ‘The Boy and the Heron’ migrating back to theaters
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE