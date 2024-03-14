Thursday, March 14, 2024
Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn to receive “breakthrough” award

By WHEE Staff
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ – Paramount Pictures

At this year’s annual CinemaCon confab in April, Stranger ThingsJoseph Quinn will receive 2024’s Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award.

The annual convention of the National Association of Theater Owners runs April 8-11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and on that final day, Quinn will receive his honor.

“With two major tentpoles on the horizon in 2024 alone, with A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator 2, Joseph Quinn’s star is more on the rise than anyone could have anticipated,” said the annual gathering’s managing director, Mitch Neuhauser.

He continued, “And, Quinn, who really turned heads with his important role in Stranger Things, is set to become one of The Fantastic Four, it was just announced. … Certainly, receiving the 2024 Breakthrough Performer of the Year award from CinemaCon is a most timely and well-deserved accolade.”

Quinn will be playing Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch in Marvel’s 2025 release The Fantastic Four.

Meanwhile, A Quiet Place: Day One, which also stars Lupita Nyong’o, comes to theaters nationwide on June 28.

 

