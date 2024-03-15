HomeNewsLocalWarners says TikTok bill needs to become law Local Warners says TikTok bill needs to become law By WHEE Staff March 15, 2024 0 13 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Warner wants TikTok bill to become lawThe House on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly 352-65 to ban the social app TikTok nationwide if the company doesn’t divest itself of control by the Chinese Government. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleUnemployment rates rise WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Unemployment rates rise March 15, 2024 Local Solar project approved in Patrick County March 13, 2024 Local HCPS Board hears budget update March 13, 2024 Most Popular Unemployment rates rise March 15, 2024 A closer look at RFK’s 2024 campaign as he teases running mate: Eclectic donors, attacks from Dems March 14, 2024 6 eighth graders face criminal charges over ‘hateful and racist’ online chat: DA March 14, 2024 Judge declines to dismiss charges against Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case March 14, 2024 Load more Recent Comments