Biden-Harris raised over $53M in February for strongest month since launch: Campaign

The Biden-Harris campaign said it raised more than $53 million in February — marking its strongest month since the reelection campaign launched in April 2023.

The campaign said that as of Feb. 29, it has a record $155 million in cash on hand for the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle. More than $331 million has been raised since April, the campaign said.

The sum isn’t from the campaign solely, but from Biden’s larger political operation, including t​he campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint filing committees.

“We’re proud of the record-breaking fundraising machine we’ve built that is going toward reaching the voters about the stakes of this election — to expanding our footprint in the states, investing in paid media, and having our principals barnstorm the country. And we’re just getting started,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager, said in a statement.

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher for the future of this country, and our historic fundraising operation is making sure every voter knows these stakes come November,” she added.

According to the campaign, they generated $1.6 million in grassroots revenue in the 48 hours following former President Donald Trump’s victory in the GOP primary in South Carolina on Feb. 24.

The campaign’s announcement comes days before the deadline for February campaign reports to be filed with the FEC.

The numbers don’t reflect the fundraising haul that came from the president’s State of the Union address, which was on March 7.

Biden and Trump clinched the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively, last week, sealing a rematch between the two candidates.

