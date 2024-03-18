The producers behind ‘Winnie The Pooh’ horror flick prepping ‘Avengers’-like “Poohniverse” team-up

Jagged Edge Productions/ITN Films

The producers behind the horror pic Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey aren’t letting leading this year’s Razzie Awards get them down.

Instead, ABC Audio has confirmed Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Films are doubling down, creating a shared “Poohniverse” a la Marvel Studios’ MCU, which will focus on the now-public domain characters from Pooh creator A.A. Milne and other works including J.M. Barrie‘s Peter Pan and Disney’s Bambi.

A sequel to Blood and Honey is already on the way on March 26, as is Bambi: The Reckoning in the fall and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare around Halloween.

After those, beloved children’s book characters including Pooh, Tigger, Owl, Rabbit and Piglet will break bad along with Sleeping Beauty, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Bambi and the Mad Hatter in the team-up Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which is slated for release in 2025.

“Some of the villains also will not see eye to eye which will allow for some carnage within the group in some epic sequence of monster vs monster,” producer Scott Chambers, who also plays Christopher Robin in the films, says in a statement.

“It will be complete carnage,” Jagged Edge producer and Monsters Assemble director Rhys Frake-Waterfield teases. “We are heavily influenced by Freddy Vs Jason and The Avengers. We would love to see a horror movie where the villains group together and are going after their survivors.”

He adds, “We have some incredible set pieces in mind and some sequences I think will truly shock people.”

Moviegoers catching Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 in theaters the weekend of March 26 will get a sneak peek.

