Wednesday, March 20, 2024
HomeNewsLocalArraignment reveals details of murder-for-hire gone wrong
Local

Arraignment reveals details of murder-for-hire gone wrong

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
17
Arraignment reveals details of murder-for-hire gone wrong
Testimony revealed at an arraignment in Henry County General District Court on Monday that the wrong person may have been murdered in a gang-related, murder-for-hire, shooting.
Previous article
‘Uncharted’: Texas officials argue in support of sweeping immigration law amid scrutiny in court
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE