In Brief: New ‘Popeye’ live action film in the works, and more

CBS has renewed NCIS: Sydney for a second season. The fifth series in the NCIS franchise was the #1 new series of the fall and currently ranks as the #3 new series of the 2023-24 season, behind Tracker and Elsbeth, per the network. NCIS: Sydney, follows “a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) … grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet,” according to CBS. The series stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes …

Well, blow me down! A new big-budget live-action film adaptation of the Popeye comic character is in development from Chernin Entertainment and King Features, according to Variety. So far, screenwriter Michael Caleo is attached to the project. It would mark the first live-action adaptation of the 1920s comic strip since the Robin Williams-led Popeye in 1980. Though panned by critics, that version, directed by Robert Altman and co-starring Shelley Duvall as Popeye’s girlfriend, Olive Oyl, grossed $60 million at the box office and has since gained cult status, per the outlet …

Damsel, starring Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, was Netflix’s most-watched film of the week for the week of March 11-17, drawing 50.8 million views in its first week of availability, according to the streaming service. On the TV side, The Gentlemen, starring Theo James, took top honors, capturing 20.1 million views in its first full week of availability after launching with 12.2 million in its first three days of release …

