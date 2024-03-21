Cillian Murphy down for ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

Thursday, March 21, 2024
Cillian Murphy may now have an Oscar on his shelf, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. The actor is reportedly returning for a movie version of Peaky Blinders, one of his most memorable pre-Oppenheimer projects. 

The show’s creator Steven Knight tells Birmingham World that Murphy is “definitely is returning for it,” adding shooting starts in September.

Murphy played gangster Tommy Shelby in the beloved BBC series, which also featured Tom Hardy, Anya-Taylor Joy and Adrien Brody during its run from 2013-2022.

The drama exploded in popularity after Netflix started running it, and Murphy had previously said he’d be interested in revisiting Peaky if the material was right. 

In February, the Irish star told the Irish Star, “I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there.”

The actor, who turns 48 in May, added cheekily, “If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let’s do it.”

