HomeNewsLocalFirefighters install smoke alarms
Local

Firefighters install smoke alarms

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
15
Firefighters install smoke alarms
The Martinsville Fire Department, in cooperation with The American Red Cross, spent a few hours on Saturday afternoon visiting with residents in the city and installing smoke alarms where needed.
Previous article
Palm Sunday service reaches milestone
Next article
Sudan now ‘1 of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory:’ UN
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv