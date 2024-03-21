HomeNewsLocalFirefighters install smoke alarms Local Firefighters install smoke alarms By WHEE Staff March 21, 2024 0 15 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Firefighters install smoke alarmsThe Martinsville Fire Department, in cooperation with The American Red Cross, spent a few hours on Saturday afternoon visiting with residents in the city and installing smoke alarms where needed. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePalm Sunday service reaches milestoneNext articleSudan now ‘1 of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory:’ UN WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Palm Sunday service reaches milestone March 21, 2024 Local 53 indicted in Henry County March 21, 2024 Local Arraignment reveals details of murder-for-hire gone wrong March 20, 2024 Most Popular Trump’s attorneys tell appeals court he can’t secure $464M bond for fraud judgment March 21, 2024 Brad Womack ranks #1, Joey Graziadei #15 in Golden Ratio ranking of The Bachelors March 21, 2024 Surgeons transplant world’s first genetically edited pig kidney into living human March 21, 2024 Drake Bell assures fans Josh Peck reached out amid abuse revelations March 21, 2024 Load more Recent Comments