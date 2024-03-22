College student Riley Strain missing in Nashville: A timeline

@MNPDNashville/X

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Two weeks after college student Riley Strain went missing after a night out at several Nashville bars, his body was recovered in the Cumberland River in West Nashville, police said.

“No foul play-related trauma was observed,” police said.

Here’s how the case has unfolded:

March 8, 9:35 p.m.

Strain, 22, and his Delta Chi fraternity brothers from the University of Missouri were in Nashville for their fraternity formal and went out in the city’s Broadway area on March 8.

“He was excited ’cause he was out, and he was sending me pictures at the different bars they were going to. And he was having fun with his fraternity brothers,” his mom, Michelle Whiteid, told ABC News.

At 9:35 p.m., Strain was escorted out of country star Luke Bryan’s bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge.

“At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building,” Luke’s 32 Bridge said in a statement. “He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”

March 8, 9:46 p.m.

At 9:46 p.m., surveillance video showed Strain walking alone as he stumbled down a street. An additional angle showed Strain running and falling down.

March 8, 9:47 p.m.

Police released video showing Strain at 9:47 p.m., crossing the street with a group and checking his phone. He then stopped and changed directions for a moment before proceeding down the street behind the group.

Detectives today continue to pursue tips & investigative leads concerning missing person Riley Strain, 22. Strain, wearing a 2-tone shirt, is seen in this video crossing 1st Ave N to Gay St (right to left), at 9:47 p.m. Fri. Have info about him? Plz 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/fE86dlqeOC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2024

March 8, 9:50 p.m.

Around 9:50 p.m., police officer Reginald Young came across Strain while responding to a car burglary on Gay Street, south of the Woodland Street Bridge, according to Nashville police.

As Strain walked by alone, the officer asked how he was doing. Strain responded, “I’m good, how are you?”



No evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain. On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done. They were also shown available video. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024

March 9

Strain’s friend reported him missing on March 9, according to Nashville police.

The friend told officers that their group last saw the 22-year-old around 10 p.m. the night before when he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar, police said. The friends started looking for Strain, but couldn’t find him.

March 17

On March 17, two volunteer searchers found Strain’s bank card on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River, near Riverfront Park, police said.

“My stomach sank, her stomach sank, and we both looked at each other like, is this — is this real?” one of the volunteers, Brandy Baenen, told ABC News.

“I just hope that we find Riley,” Baenen said. “And I also hope that in some way that maybe this inspires other people to help — anyway they can in any other case, because it really could be anybody. Riley put on that button-up shirt that day and those boots, and he was probably so excited to go out with his frat brothers. Something that they probably been planning for so long. Nobody expected this to happen.”

March 22

On the morning of March 22, Strain’s body was found in the Cumberland River in West Nashville, police said.

“No foul play-related trauma was observed,” police said.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.