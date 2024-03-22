Friday, March 22, 2024
HomeNewsPoliticsMarjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday filed a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair, threatening to oust Speaker Mike Johnson just months after he ascended to the speakership.

“I filed the motion to vacate today, but it’s more of a warning and a pink slip,” Greene told reporters outside the U.S. Capitol. “I respect our conference. I paid all my dues to my conference. I am a member in good standing and I do not wish to inflict pain on my conference and to throw the House in chaos.”

“It’s time for us to go through the process, take our time and find a new speaker of the House that will stand with Republicans and our Republican majority instead of standing with the Democrats,” Greene added.

An aide to the speaker’s office said Greene hasn’t made her motion privileged, which means that it can’t be considered until after the congressional recess ending on April 9.

“Speaker Johnson always listens to the concerns of members, but is focused on governing,” said Raj Shah, a spokesman for Johnson, in response to the news. “He will continue to push conservative legislation that secures our border, strengthens our national defense and demonstrates how we’ll grow our majority.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
House passes package to avert partial government shutdown as deadline looms
Next article
US stats show violent crime dramatically falling, so why is there a rising clash with perception?
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE