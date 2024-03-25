Monday, March 25, 2024
HBO delays production on ‘Euphoria”s third season

HBO

ABC Audio has confirmed that HBO has decided to delay production on the third season of its Emmy-winning drama Euphoria.

Cast members — including its Emmy winners Zendaya and Colman Domingo, as well as Sydney Sweeney and Storm Reid — were informed they have been temporarily released from their commitments to the drama.

The network issued a statement to ABC Audio reading, “HBO and [creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

The announcement was something of a surprise; recently, Sweeney hinted to MTV that she was gearing up to get back to work on the acclaimed series.

