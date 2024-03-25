Teens gunned down at Nashville apartment complex were ‘targeted’: Police

ABC News/WKRN

(NASHVILLE, Tn.) — At least three assailants were being sought Monday in the killings of two teenagers police said were “targeted” in a shooting at a Nashville apartment complex over the weekend.

One of the victims was identified as 17-year-old Camron McGlothen, who lived at the Hermitage Flats Apartments in East Nashville, according to police. The name of the other victim, an 18-year-old, was withheld by police, pending the notification of his relatives.

“Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing leads as they work to determine why two young men, ages 18 and 17, were targeted for fatal gunfire,” the Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

The double homicide unfolded around 4:45 p.m. local time on Saturday when three assailants, one wearing a ski mask, approached the two teenagers who were standing in a breezeway at the apartment complex and opened fire, according to police.

Both victims were shot multiple times, according to authorities.

When police officers arrived, they found the mortally wounded victims on the ground and unresponsive, police said. The older teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, while McGlothen was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

“The suspects reportedly fled from the apartment complex after the victims were down,” police said in a statement.

