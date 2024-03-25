Monday, March 25, 2024
HomeNewsNationalTeens gunned down at Nashville apartment complex were 'targeted': Police
National

Teens gunned down at Nashville apartment complex were ‘targeted’: Police

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
ABC News/WKRN

(NASHVILLE, Tn.) — At least three assailants were being sought Monday in the killings of two teenagers police said were “targeted” in a shooting at a Nashville apartment complex over the weekend.

One of the victims was identified as 17-year-old Camron McGlothen, who lived at the Hermitage Flats Apartments in East Nashville, according to police. The name of the other victim, an 18-year-old, was withheld by police, pending the notification of his relatives.

“Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing leads as they work to determine why two young men, ages 18 and 17, were targeted for fatal gunfire,” the Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

The double homicide unfolded around 4:45 p.m. local time on Saturday when three assailants, one wearing a ski mask, approached the two teenagers who were standing in a breezeway at the apartment complex and opened fire, according to police.

Both victims were shot multiple times, according to authorities.

When police officers arrived, they found the mortally wounded victims on the ground and unresponsive, police said. The older teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, while McGlothen was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. 

“The suspects reportedly fled from the apartment complex after the victims were down,” police said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
HBO delays production on ‘Euphoria”s third season
Next article
‘White Supremacy Campaign’ of 1898 a stain that will not escape history: experts
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE