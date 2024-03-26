Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeNewsPolitics13 protesters arrested near Supreme Court ahead of abortion pill arguments
Politics

13 protesters arrested near Supreme Court ahead of abortion pill arguments

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
ABC News

Capitol Police on Tuesday morning arrested 13 protesters who were demonstrating against the Supreme Court’s examination of restrictions to the abortion pill mifepristone.

The Supreme Court justices on Tuesday are hearing arguments over whether the Food and Drug Administration lawfully relaxed restrictions to make it easier to access the drug to end a pregnancy. Mifepristone, the first pill taken in a two-drug regimen for a medication abortion, is the most common method of abortion in the country.

Capitol Police said the 13 protesters were moving around the Capitol grounds and “illegally blocking roads and then a walkway.”

“Our officers warned the group to stop blocking the walkway or they would be arrested. They refused, so our officers arrested them,” a Captiol Police spokesperson said.

Throughout the morning, there were large competing demonstrations outside the building. Small groups of pro-abortion rights demonstrators staged sit-ins on sidewalks and roadways.

It’s not yet clear if the protesters were part of a specific group.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
What to know about the massive ship that crashed into the Baltimore bridge
Next article
Trump media company, parent of Truth Social, begins trading on Nasdaq
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE