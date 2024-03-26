Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Local

Not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

Woman found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity
A Cary, North Carolina, woman has been found not guilty by reason of insanity on a murder charge after a high-speed chase through four counties ended with the death of a Mount Airy man.
