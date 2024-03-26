Texas Rep. Troy Nehls’ campaign finances being investigated by ethics committee, he says

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, the panel said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee did not specify what it is investigating and said it will make another announcement on the matter by May 10. The issue was first flagged to the committee by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics in December.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest, the ethics chair, and Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, the ranking Democrat, said in the statement.

Nehls stressed his cooperation and transparency in a statement issued after the ethics committee’s announcement.

He also said the matter had to do with campaign money.

“I look forward to assisting the House Committee on Ethics inquiry into my campaign’s finances,” he said. “My campaign has complied with every Federal Election Commission (FEC) law, and my books are open.”

A former sheriff, Nehls was first elected in 2020.

