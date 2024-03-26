Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Entertainment

‘X-Men ’97’ reportedly scores big numbers for Disney+

The animated series X-Men ’97 has become be a Juggernaut-sized hit for Disney+.

Deadline is reporting that the series, which continues the adventures of the beloved 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, attracted some 4 million views on the streaming service in the first five days since its release on March 20.

According to the trade, that makes it the most-watched first season premiere for an animated series since the premiere of Marvel Studios’ What If…? in 2021.

Also, the trade reports that the new series spurred interest in the original one, which is also available on Disney+. Deadline says views for the five seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series jumped 522% since the trailer for the follow-up debuted on February 15.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

