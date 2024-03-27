Wednesday, March 27, 2024
National

4 dead, 1 in critical condition after Illinois stabbing spree; suspect in custody, officials say

By WHEE Staff
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ROCKFORD, Ill.) — An adult male allegedly stabbed multiple victims in the Rockford, Illinois area on Wednesday, leaving four people dead, one in critical condition and four others in stable condition, authorities said in a press conference Wednesday.

Rockford police say the suspect is in custody and there is no known motive at this time.

“Words can’t even express my thoughts right now; this a pretty painstaking event,” the Rockford police chief said, adding, “This was a heinous crime.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

