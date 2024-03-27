Rocky Mount man arrested after vehicle pursuit

On March 26, 2024, at approximately 10:18 am, the Martinsville/Henry County Communication Center received a call about a male subject trespassing on private property located on Willie Craig Rd., Bassett. Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to that location and found a blue 2012 Nissan Sentra with a male driver parked in the driveway of the residence.

Deputies attempted to identify the driver, but he provided a false name. When the deputies asked the driver to provide his correct name, the driver put the car in reverse and struck a Henry County Deputy’s vehicle and then accelerated down Willie Craig Rd. Deputies then pursued the vehicle from the Bassett area to the Mini Par Golf Range located at 17935 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Martinsville, Virginia.

The suspect drove across the driving range and into a wooded area on the backside of the property where he crashed into a creek. As deputies were getting the suspect out of the vehicle, the vehicle caught fire. Deputies controlled the fire with fire extinguishers until members of the Horsepasture Fire Department arrived. Eventually, the vehicle fire was extinguished by the fire department. The suspect did receive minor injuries due to his erratic driving and subsequent crash. He was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville for treatment.

Jason Todd McKinney / HCSO

The suspect was identified as Jason Todd McKinney, 46 years of age, 170 Patti Rd., Rocky Mount, Virginia. Mr. McKinney had multiple outstanding warrants. He had two felony probation violation warrants and two misdemeanor probation violation warrants out of Henry County, as well as one felony and one misdemeanor probation violation warrant out of the City of Martinsville. During the arrest of Mr. McKinney, a substantial amount of suspected Fentanyl pills was located on him along with an undisclosed amount of U.S Currency. Due to the pursuit and narcotics seized, Mr. McKinney was charged with the additional charges:

False Identification to Law Enforcement

Felony Eluding Law Enforcement

Possession of a Scheduled I or II Drug with Intent to Distribute.

Jason McKinney is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.