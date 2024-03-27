Wednesday, March 27, 2024
National

Ticket sold in New Jersey matches all Mega Millions winning numbers for $1.13 billion prize

By WHEE Staff
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A single ticket sold at a ShopRite liquor store in Neptune Township, New Jersey, had all of the winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing for the Mega Millions $1.13 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and gold Mega Ball 4.

The winner has yet to come forward, according to the lottery.

Thirteen tickets from across nine of the Mega millions-eligible states matched five numbers to each win $1 million. One of those tickets was a multiplier, bumping the prize up to $2 million.

This is the sixth time the Mega Millions jackpot prize has surpassed $1 billion. Tuesday’s jackpot win is the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game.

There were 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner before Tuesday. The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8.

The jackpot prize has a cash value of $537.5 million, which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was a $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023.

