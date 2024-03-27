Two arrested in drug bust

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a narcotic search warrant at the address of 1106 Joppa Rd. Ridgeway, Virginia. During the execution of the search warrant, a male subject residing in the mobile home and another male subject residing in a camper that was on the curtilage of the property were taken into custody without incident.

1106 Joppa Road, Ridgeway / STAR NEWS

During the search of the property suspected Fentanyl and suspected Methamphetamine were seized. Additional evidence consistent with the distribution of narcotics was located. There were 17 illegally possessed firearms and a large amount ammunition seized at the locations.

Joshua Chad Cox (from left) and Warren Doty Clark / HCSO

Joshua Chad Cox, 43 years of age, Joppa Rd., Ridgeway, Virginia was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I or II Drugs (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Firearm while in possession of Scheduled I or II Drug

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of a Saw-off Shotgun

Maintaining a Fortified Drug House

Possession of Ammunition by Convicted Felon

Cox is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond.

Warren Doty Clark, 70 years of age, Joppa Rd., Ridgeway, Virginia was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Scheduled I or II Drugs (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Schedule I or II Drugs

Clark is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 secure bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation, as a result additional charges are anticipated. Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Sheriff Wayne Davis and the Henry County Sheriff Office would like to thank the Danville Police Department for their assistance and the use of their armored vehicle to ensure the safety of our deputies during this operation.