Friday, March 29, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment'Godzilla x Kong' leaves big footprint in Thursday night sneak previews
Entertainment

‘Godzilla x Kong’ leaves big footprint in Thursday night sneak previews

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
Warner Bros. Pictures

The fifth installment in Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, stomped into theaters Thursday night and fittingly made quite a dent at the box office.

According to The Wrap, the movie took in $10 million from Thursday sneaks ahead of Friday’s official opening. This easily beats the $6.3 million earned in sneaks in the summer of 2019 by its predecessor, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the trade points out.

The sneak preview performance means the new offering could beat its highest-end box office estimations for Easter weekend, $53 million.

The last movie featuring the beasts was 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, the first big movie to hit the big screen following theaters being shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

This time around, the titular kaiju form an uneasy alliance “against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own,” according to its official synopsis. 

In addition to the titular monsters, Godzilla x Kong sees the return of Godzilla vs. Kong‘s human stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘The Godmother’ of Manhattan’s Diamond District talks importance of tradition, reputation
Next article
Reality Roundup: ‘RHONY’ returning cast, ‘RHOBH’ reunion mess and more
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE