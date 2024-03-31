Sunday, March 31, 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo surgery for hernia, office says

ABC News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery for a hernia on Sunday, his office announced, during which time he’ll be under full anesthesia.

Yariv Levin, deputy prime minister and minister of justice, will fill in as prime minister while Netanyahu is under anesthesia, the office said.

The hernia was discovered Saturday night during a routine checkup, after which it was decided Netanyahu would undergo surgery, the prime minister’s office said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

