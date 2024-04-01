Monday, April 1, 2024
National

Powerball climbs to $1 billion for Monday’s drawing

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball has climbed to $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing.

“This is no April Fools’ Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that’s hit $1 billion to kick off the month of April,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a statement.

The estimated cash value for Monday’s drawing is $483.3 million, Powerball said.

The numbers drawn for Saturday’s $935 million Powerball jackpot were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and a red Powerball 23. The power play was 3.

Four tickets won $1 million for matching all the white balls without the Powerball.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot was the fifth-largest in Powerball’s history but Monday’s drawing will climb closer to the fourth-largest, which was a $1.08 billion prize won in California in July 2023.

There have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last winner was on Jan. 1, when a ticket in Michigan won an $842.4 million prize, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

