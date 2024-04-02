Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Politics

Delaware 2024 primary results: Trump, Biden projected to win

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Tuesday was expected to be presidential primary day in Delaware, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the front-runners, having already clinched their respective parties’ 2024 nominations last month.

However, the Delaware Department of Elections announced in March that the state’s Republican presidential primary would be canceled due to being uncontested.

There had already been no scheduled Democratic presidential primary in the state because Biden was the only candidate who had filed for that ballot, per the Department of Elections.

Sixteen delegates were up for grabs for the GOP, and 19 delegates were on the table for Democrats.

ABC News reports that Trump and Biden are projected to win those.
 

State significance
Delaware’s primary was not anticipated to have major implications for either party.

However, the state holds sentimental value to Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years.

Delaware reliably votes for Democrats in presidential elections

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the cancellation of Delaware’s Republican presidential primary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

