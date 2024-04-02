Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Rhode Island 2024 primary results: Biden, Trump projected to win

(WASHINGTON) — Rhode Island’s presidential primary was Tuesday and President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were the only major remaining candidates, having clinched their parties’ nominations last month.

ABC News reports that Biden and Trump are projected to win the Democratic and Republican races.
There were 19 Republican delegates up for grabs, one of the smallest amounts among the states. There were 26 Democratic delegates available to win.

Polling hours varied by county. Voters must have presented a valid photo ID at their polling place.

Mail ballot applications must have been received by March 12 and then returned via mail or at a drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Early voting ran from March 13 through Monday.

State significance
The presidential primary in Rhode Island, typically held on the fourth Tuesday in April, was moved from April 23 to April 2 to avoid occurring during Passover.

Rhode Island has been solidly Democratic in presidential races for nearly four decades. Biden won the general election in 2020 with 59% of the vote.

