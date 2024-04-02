Wednesday, April 3, 2024
HomeNewsNationalSevere weather tears through Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
National

Severe weather tears through Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
12
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to bring damaging winds and a threat of dangerous tornadoes to the Ohio Valley.

Many schools across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana announced closures or early dismissals Tuesday ahead of the storms.

Intense, long-track tornadoes are in the forecast into Tuesday evening for Ohio to Kentucky, including the cities of Cincinnati and Louisville.

Tornado watches are in effect from northeastern Mississippi to southern Ohio. There have been numerous reports of flash flooding in eastern Ohio on Tuesday.

“Ohio really has a bull’s-eye directly on us,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told reporters earlier Tuesday. “It’s a very, very serious situation. … People just need to be very, very careful.”

On Tuesday night, a tornado watch was extended to include Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon, saying there are “reports of substantial damage to a number of structures.” He added officials are not aware of any fatalities.

Severe thunderstorms — including tornadoes and powerful wind gusts — are possible for a large swath of the country, from Columbus, Ohio; to Charleston, West Virginia; to Nashville, Tennessee; to Birmingham, Alabama; to Columbus, Georgia.

In West Virginia, power has been knocked out to more than 130,000 customers.

From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, at least nine tornadoes were reported across four states: three in Oklahoma, three in Kentucky, one in Missouri, one in Indiana and one in Illinois.

Meanwhile, flood watches are in effect from Indiana to New Jersey, with cities including Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia expected to be hit the hardest.

Two to 3 inches of rain has already inundated Pittsburgh, where a flash flood warning is in effect.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rhode Island 2024 primary results: Biden, Trump projected to win
Next article
Connecticut 2024 primary results: Biden, Trump projected to win
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE