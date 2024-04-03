Costco launches weight loss programs that could include Ozempic, Wegovy

A pharmacist holds a box of Novo Nordisk A/S Ozempic brand semaglutide medication at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023. (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Costco members love the big box retailer for its wide selection of goods but now the warehouse club is wading into specialized health care and expanding its partnership with Sesame to offer exclusive pricing on weight loss programs.

Sesame said Tuesday in a press release that Costco will offer members a three-month subscription at the exclusive discount of $179 when they sign up for the weight loss program within the health care company’s direct-to-patient marketplace.

The subscription includes a live video consultation appointment with a weight loss doctor of the patient’s choice, guidance on nutrition and exercise and a medical history analysis for an individualized, clinically-appropriate treatment program. Based on that history, the doctor may prescribe the member a weight loss medicine like Ozempic or Wegovy.

“Individual patient eligibility for drug therapies available through Sesame are determined by the assessment of appropriateness of each therapy by the Sesame-listed provider, and are subject to availability,” according to the company.

The cost of that medicine, however, is not included in the base price and without insurance, these drugs can cost upwards of $1,000 per month.

Another challenge could potentially be getting the prescription filled as pharmacies across the country have reported shortages amid increased consumer demand for these drugs. Earlier this year, Ozempic and Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk said it’s working to increase supply, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration still has semaglutide — the main ingredient in both prescriptions — on its list of drug shortages.

The move from Costco follows rivals Amazon and Weight Watchers, which both offer similar weight loss services to members.

Costco did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Sesame said the program is about making high-quality specialty care like weight loss more accessible and affordable.

“We are witnessing important innovations in medically-supervised weight loss,” Sesame co-founder and CEO David Goldhill said in the press release. “Sesame’s unique model allows us not only to make high-quality specialty care like weight loss much more accessible and affordable, but also to empower clinicians to create care plans that are specific to — and appropriate for — each individual patient.”

Because Sesame doesn’t accept health insurance, Costco Members who prefer to pay cash for health care needs could do so.

Costco first announced its partnership with Sesame in September 2023 to deliver exclusive, low pricing from Sesame’s marketplace to members for core health care services such as virtual primary care, health checkups and virtual mental health therapy.

