In Brief: ‘9-1-1’ renewed at ABC, and more

ABC has renewed 9-1-1 for an eighth season. The season 7 premiere of 9-1-1 in March drew 8.85 million total viewers after three days, making it the series’ highest-rated multiplatform telecast in nearly two years in adults 18-49 after three days of viewing on its new broadcast home, ABC, as well as on Hulu and digital platforms. 9-1-1 moved to ABC after six seasons on Fox …

Amazon MGM Studios has closed a three-year first-look film deal with Road House star Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Nine Stories production company, according to Variety. The deal will reportedly give the studio the first crack at theatrical, as well as streaming releases. “I’ve worked with Amazon MGM on two films this past year, and they’ve been a wonderful partner both times,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “Their dedication to filmmaking is contagious, and I so admire their commitment to fans all over the world. I am thrilled to formalize what is an already fruitful collaboration — especially on the heels of ‘Road House’s’ outstanding debut” …

The Menu‘s Aimee Carrero has been tapped to star alongside Jon Hamm in the Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbors, according to Deadline. Hamm stars as a hedge fund manager who loses his job and resorts to burglarizing wealthy neighbors’ homes to maintain his family’s lifestyle, but breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time, per the outlet. Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Lena Hall, Hoon Lee and Mark Tallman will also star …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.