Thursday, April 4, 2024
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.23 billion after no winner again

By WHEE Staff
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Your chance at winning a billion dollars isn’t over. No ticket matched Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers, and the prize has now ballooned to $1.23 billion for the next drawing.

The winning numbers on Wednesday night — one of Powerball’s largest jackpots in the game’s history — were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and red Powerball 15. The power play was 3.

The next drawing is on Saturday night. The cash value is $595.1 million

Wednesday’s drawing comes after a Mega Millions player won the eighth-largest jackpot ever last week. A ticket in New Jersey claimed the $1.128 billion Mega Millions prize.

If a player wins, they can choose between a lump-sum, pre-tax payment of $527.3 million or annual payouts of $1.09 billion, also pre-tax — starting with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The Powerball jackpot crossed the billion-dollar threshold last week. There have been 39 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last winner was on Jan. 1, when a ticket in Michigan won $842.4 million, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

