Taiwan earthquake death toll climbs to 10, with 38 people missing

A landslide blocks a road near Taroko national park following an earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (An Rong Xu/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The death toll from Wednesday’s powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan climbed on Thursday to 10 people, with dozens more missing, Taiwanese officials said.

At least 38 people were missing and some 660 people were trapped by rubble, authorities said in a 4:30 p.m. update.

The list of people who were trapped included 611 who were found on Thursday to be stranded in the mountainous area near the Silks Place Taroko hotel and Tien Hsiang Youth Activity Center.

A rescue helicopter had landed nearby, officials said.

Search-and-rescue personnel have reached seven of those missing at the hotel, including one who appeared to have broken legs, Minister of the Interior Lin Yu-chang said in a social media post.

Aerial cameras spotted others in a minibus on Taiwan Highway 8, a route that cuts through the area.

“Now, we are also asking the Meteorological Agency to make the latest weather forecast to see if the weather allows the aircrew to carry relevant personnel and supplies into the Tianxiang area,” Lin said. “As long as the weather allows, we will take every minute to rescue the people trapped and in need of rescue.”

