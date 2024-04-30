Tuesday, April 30, 2024
HomeNewsLocalArbor Day celebrated in Martinsville
Local

Arbor Day celebrated in Martinsville

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
City celebrates Arbor Day
In recognition of Arbor Day, the city of Martinsville planted a tree on Friday at the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office at 13 Moss Street.
Previous article
Get Fit Challenge begins
Next article
Boy, 13, dies after man with sword stabs multiple people near London tube station
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE