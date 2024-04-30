HomeNewsLocalArbor Day celebrated in Martinsville Local Arbor Day celebrated in Martinsville By WHEE Staff April 30, 2024 0 11 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp City celebrates Arbor DayIn recognition of Arbor Day, the city of Martinsville planted a tree on Friday at the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office at 13 Moss Street. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleGet Fit Challenge beginsNext articleBoy, 13, dies after man with sword stabs multiple people near London tube station WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Get Fit Challenge begins April 30, 2024 Local Police investigate unrelated crashes April 30, 2024 Local Wyatt: Uptown’s traffic jam April 30, 2024 Most Popular Boy, 13, dies after man with sword stabs multiple people near London tube station April 30, 2024 Get Fit Challenge begins April 30, 2024 In Brief: ‘General Hospital’ star booked for hit-and-run crash, and more April 30, 2024 Police investigate unrelated crashes April 30, 2024 Load more Recent Comments