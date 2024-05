Tetra Images – Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Wednesday that she will move ahead with her attempt to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from the House’s top job — though her plan seems doomed to fail.

The Georgia Republican, who first introduced a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair in March, said in a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol that she will call up her motion to the House floor for a vote next week.

Story developing…

