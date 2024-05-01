HomeNewsLocalPatrick County chairman resigns Local Patrick County chairman resigns By WHEE Staff May 1, 2024 0 11 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Patrick County supervisors chairman resignsThe Patrick County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of its chairman, Brandon Simmons, at the conclusion of a closed session on Monday. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleMarjorie Taylor Greene says she’s moving ahead with effort to oust Speaker JohnsonNext articleMan sentenced to time served in shooting death WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Two injured in crash May 1, 2024 Local Man sentenced to time served in shooting death May 1, 2024 Local Arbor Day celebrated in Martinsville April 30, 2024 Most Popular Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Brothers Osbourne and more to judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ May 1, 2024 New Line snaps up Josh Gad-directed Chris Farley biopic starring Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser May 1, 2024 “Hey, buddy!” Reclusive ‘Seinfeld’ star Michael Richards supports Jerry at ‘Unfrosted’ premiere May 1, 2024 Two injured in crash May 1, 2024 Load more Recent Comments