Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Two injured in crash

A crash involving two vehicles injured at least two people Wednesday morning. Rescue workers were dispatched to Greensboro Road, near the Peoples Save Station in Ridgeway at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
