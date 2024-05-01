HomeNewsLocalTwo injured in crash Local Two injured in crash By WHEE Staff May 1, 2024 0 12 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Crash injures 2A crash involving two vehicles injured at least two people Wednesday morning. Rescue workers were dispatched to Greensboro Road, near the Peoples Save Station in Ridgeway at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleMan sentenced to time served in shooting deathNext article“Hey, buddy!” Reclusive ‘Seinfeld’ star Michael Richards supports Jerry at ‘Unfrosted’ premiere WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Man sentenced to time served in shooting death May 1, 2024 Local Patrick County chairman resigns May 1, 2024 Local Arbor Day celebrated in Martinsville April 30, 2024 Most Popular Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Brothers Osbourne and more to judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ May 1, 2024 New Line snaps up Josh Gad-directed Chris Farley biopic starring Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser May 1, 2024 “Hey, buddy!” Reclusive ‘Seinfeld’ star Michael Richards supports Jerry at ‘Unfrosted’ premiere May 1, 2024 Man sentenced to time served in shooting death May 1, 2024 Load more Recent Comments