Friday, May 3, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment"I will not sit back and be attacked": Kevin Spacey takes to...
Entertainment

“I will not sit back and be attacked”: Kevin Spacey takes to social media about ‘Spacey Unmasked’ doc

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
12
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey has gone on the attack regarding a new U.K. documentary called Spacey Unmasked that will feature interviews with men that purportedly had interactions with the embattled Oscar winner.

The documentary will air on the U.K.’s Channel 4 on May 6 and 7, but could come to our shores thanks to a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Max.

In a post on X, Spacey expressed, “Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4
afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters.”

He continued, “Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a ‘fair opportunity’ for me to refute any allegations made against me.”

Spacey added, “I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.”

Spacey, who in 2023 was found not guilty in a U.K. court of multiple charges of sexual assault dating back decades, added, “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.”

He also implored fans to “tune in” to his social media “to see my response” to the two-part doc.

For its part, Channel 4 insisted to Variety that it gave Spacey “sufficient opportunity to respond” to the project.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Americans’ views divided on US policy toward Israel-Hamas war: POLL
Next article
Hawaii counties get more say over short-term rentals amid housing crisis in aftermath of Maui wildfires
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE