Friday, May 3, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentMichelle Yeoh to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Entertainment

Michelle Yeoh to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
ABC

Global action superstar and Everything Everywhere All at Once Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will receive the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, at the White House on Friday, May 3.

Yeoh was among 19 honorees, named by President Joe Biden, who “made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Former talk show giant Phil Donahue was also among the honorees in the announcement, as were politicians including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Senator John Kerry, former Vice President Al Gore and entrepreneur-turned-former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Others who will receive the honor this year include Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space, and Opal Lee, an educator and activist who helped make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Hawaii counties get more say over short-term rentals amid housing crisis in aftermath of Maui wildfires
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE