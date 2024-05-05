Sunday, May 5, 2024
HomeNewsNationalSeveral injured in shooting in Long Beach, California, police say
National

Several injured in shooting in Long Beach, California, police say

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(LONG BEACH, Calif.) — About seven people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California, late Saturday, police said.

Officers responded at about 11:15 p.m. to the area near the intersection of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Four of the injured were in critical condition at local hospitals, police said. Three others were being treated for injures that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

“The suspect(s) fled prior to officers’ arrival,” police said in a statement. “Suspect information and motive are unknown at this time.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Vehicle crashes into White House gate, killing driver; Secret Service says ‘no threat’
Next article
6 months out, a tight presidential race with battle between issues and attributes: POLL
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE