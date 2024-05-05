Sunday, May 5, 2024
National

Vehicle crashes into White House gate, killing driver; Secret Service says ‘no threat’

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” crashed into a gate at the White House complex late Saturday, killing the driver, a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said.

There was “no threat” to the White House after the vehicle crashed into a barricade just before 10:30 p.m., officials said in a statement.

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” the statement said.

The Washington Metropolitan Police will investigate the crash alongside the Secret Service.

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” police officials said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

