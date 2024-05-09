Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeNewsNational3 skiers missing in Utah avalanche, search underway: Police
National

3 skiers missing in Utah avalanche, search underway: Police

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
17
Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(SALT LAKE CITY) — A search and rescue effort is underway for three skiers missing in an avalanche on Utah’s Lone Peak, according to the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake City.

The skiers are believed to have been buried by an avalanche in the backcountry, according to police.

Large, dangerous avalanches are rare this late in the ski season because daytime warmth typically stabilizes the snowpack, the Utah Avalanche Center’s Craig Gordon told reporters.

A recent storm of about 30 inches changed that very quickly, raising the danger dramatically, Gordon said. He added that this area on the north side of Lone Peak is steep and technical, complicating rescue efforts.

As is often the case for nearby ski resorts with big resources, Alta Ski Area told ABC News it has dispatched a ski patroller and avalanche rescue dog to assist with the search and rescue effort.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester to back GOP-championed Laken Riley Act
Next article
‘No easy way out’: Biden faces anger from all sides as he navigates Israel-Hamas war
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE