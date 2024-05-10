Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeNewsNationalAt least 105 tornadoes reported across the country since Monday
National

At least 105 tornadoes reported across the country since Monday

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
12
john finney photography/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — There have been at least 105 reported tornadoes reported across the country since Monday and, just yesterday alone, at least five reported tornadoes were tracked across Iowa, Missouri, Georgia and Mississippi.

Elsewhere, huge hail up to 5 inches in diameter was reported west of Austin, Texas – greater than the size of a softball – and winds up to 76 mph produced damage in Alabama.

On Friday, there is a severe thunderstorm watch continuing until 11 a.m. for Georgia and Florida and the biggest threat in the region are gusty winds up to 80 mph with an isolated tornado or two could possible due to the conditions.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, a new line of storms could form in the Carolinas and Georgia with more damaging winds possible in those areas. Even though a tornado threat there is possible, the risk is currently minimal.

A new storm system developing later this weekend into early next week could bring very heavy rain for the Gulf Coast threat from Texas to Georgie with flash flooding possible and, locally, some areas along the Gulf Coast could see more than half a foot of snow over the next several days.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Humanitarian workers, doctors describe ‘horrific’ situation in Rafah as Israel intensifies strikes
Next article
Target will only sell Pride Month collection in some stores after backlash in 2023
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE