HomeNewsLocalBassett mans gets 7 years after fatal argument Local Bassett mans gets 7 years after fatal argument By WHEE Staff May 10, 2024 0 11 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Bassett man gets 7 years after fatal argumentA Bassett man will spend seven years in jail for the shooting death of another man. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleMother sentenced for injuring childNext articleAxton man gets 15 years for knife attack WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Martinsville approves new budget May 10, 2024 Local Ferrum professor to speak in Martinsville May 10, 2024 Local Axton man gets 15 years for knife attack May 10, 2024 Most Popular Martinsville approves new budget May 10, 2024 Ferrum professor to speak in Martinsville May 10, 2024 Axton man gets 15 years for knife attack May 10, 2024 Mother sentenced for injuring child May 10, 2024 Load more Recent Comments