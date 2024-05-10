Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeNewsLocalBassett mans gets 7 years after fatal argument
Local

Bassett mans gets 7 years after fatal argument

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Bassett man gets 7 years after fatal argument
A Bassett man will spend seven years in jail for the shooting death of another man.
Previous article
Mother sentenced for injuring child
Next article
Axton man gets 15 years for knife attack
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE