Ferrum professor to speak in Martinsville

Ferrum College professor to speak about civil rights activism
Assistant Professor of History and Director of the Richard L. Smith Center for International Programs Dr. Brian Suttell will speak about civil rights activism on May 19 in Martinsville.
