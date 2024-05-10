HomeNewsLocalFerrum professor to speak in Martinsville Local Ferrum professor to speak in Martinsville By WHEE Staff May 10, 2024 0 14 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Ferrum College professor to speak about civil rights activismAssistant Professor of History and Director of the Richard L. Smith Center for International Programs Dr. Brian Suttell will speak about civil rights activism on May 19 in Martinsville. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleAxton man gets 15 years for knife attackNext articleMartinsville approves new budget WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Martinsville approves new budget May 10, 2024 Local Axton man gets 15 years for knife attack May 10, 2024 Local Bassett mans gets 7 years after fatal argument May 10, 2024 Most Popular Martinsville approves new budget May 10, 2024 Axton man gets 15 years for knife attack May 10, 2024 Bassett mans gets 7 years after fatal argument May 10, 2024 Mother sentenced for injuring child May 10, 2024 Load more Recent Comments