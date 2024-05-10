HomeNewsLocalMartinsville approves new budget Local Martinsville approves new budget By WHEE Staff May 10, 2024 0 14 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Martinsville approves new budget on first readingThe Martinsville City Council has approved, on first reading, a new $114.4 million budget for the FY24-25 year. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleFerrum professor to speak in Martinsville WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Ferrum professor to speak in Martinsville May 10, 2024 Local Axton man gets 15 years for knife attack May 10, 2024 Local Bassett mans gets 7 years after fatal argument May 10, 2024 Most Popular Ferrum professor to speak in Martinsville May 10, 2024 Axton man gets 15 years for knife attack May 10, 2024 Bassett mans gets 7 years after fatal argument May 10, 2024 Mother sentenced for injuring child May 10, 2024 Load more Recent Comments