Upcoming report from Biden admin does not conclude Israel violated law in Gaza: Sources

(WASHINGTON) — An upcoming report from the Biden administration examining Israel’s use of American-supplied arms does not conclude that the country violated international or U.S. law in Gaza, according to two sources familiar with the assessment, which has not yet been released.

Despite these findings, a U.S. official added that the report is still highly critical of some of the actions Israel has taken through the course of its military campaign against Hamas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

