Eurovision contestant disqualified after police investigate ‘incident’ with production crew

Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images

(MALMO, Sweden) — The Dutch contestant in Europe’s popular Eurovision Song Contest has been disqualified after an “incident” occurred with a female member of the production crew, the European Broadcast Union announced Saturday.

The competition’s Grand Final, scheduled for Saturday in Malmo, Sweden, will now proceed with 25 participating songs.

Swedish police are investigating a complaint made by a female member of the production crew against the Dutch contestant, 26-year-old Joost Klein, according to the EBU.

“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest,” the EBU said.

The EBU noted that the alleged incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules,” the EBU said.

The disqualification comes amid ongoing controversy over the participation of Israel in the contest, with many demanding 20-year-old Eden Golan be excluded from the competition over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Golan is set to perform Saturday. Thousands had protested her participation in the contest earlier this month.

