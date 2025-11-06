2028 presidential hopefuls flock to key battleground states: Where have they traveled?

2028 presidential hopefuls flock to key battleground states: Where have they traveled?

adamkaz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — One year out from the 2026 midterms, major Democratic Party names have been taking the show on the road, saying that they’re helping the party lay the groundwork to battle for the U.S. House.

They also might be preparing to run for president.

ABC News has tracked at least 24 visits by Democratic presidential hopefuls to the campaign trail in the key 2025 elections that Democrats swept — New Jersey and Virginia’s gubernatorial races, New York City’s mayoral election, and California’s redistricting ballot proposition election.

Separately, ABC News has tracked at least 43 visits or planned visits so far in 2025 and 2026 by Democratic presidential hopefuls to key early or battleground presidential election states. Some of those states are also expected to be key House battlegrounds in 2026. 

The early and battleground state count excludes if the state is their home state and does not count multiple visits by the same candidate.

“Anybody who’s looking at the 2028 cycle is starting to head out on the road … Putting an emphasis on states that could determine control of the House is your best bet, and probably should be your only focus between now and the midterms,” Sawyer Hackett, a veteran Democratic strategist who worked on presidential campaigns for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Julian Castro, told ABC News.

2025 election states: New Jersey, Virginia, California, New York City

In New Jersey, Democratic candidate and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill received support on the trail from a crowd of presidential hopefuls, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, California Rep. Ro Khanna, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

And in Virginia, Democratic candidate and former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger had the support of Beshear, Buttigieg, Emanuel, Gallego, Kelly, Khanna, Moore, Shapiro, and Whitmer. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Klobuchar separately stumped for “Proposition 50” in California, while Khanna and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stumped for Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in New York City.

Key early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina

Some of the presidential hopefuls have flocked to states with early nominating contests. The Democratic Party is currently reevaluating its calendar for when those early contests will occur, but Hackett said Democrats hoping to run are still covering their bases.

Iowa, which usually boasts first-in-the-nation caucuses, will host a closely watched Senate race next year. The state also has some competitive House seats.

Iowa hosted former Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in March and Buttigieg for a town hall in May, while Gallego visited in August and Emanuel came by in September. Kelly is set to visit in November, while Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen spoke to Iowa Democrats in September.

New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s first presidential primaries and will hold a contested U.S. Senate race in 2026 for the seat being vacated by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, has hosted several lawmakers. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited earlier this month; Gallego and Khanna stopped by in August; Klobuchar was there in July and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will visit in November.

When Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker visited in April, he painted a dire picture for his party.

“Fellow Democrats, for far too long, we’ve been guilty of listening to a bunch of do-nothing political types who would tell you that America’s house is not on fire, even as the flames were licking their faces,” Pritzker said.

South Carolina, meanwhile, also has an early presidential primary. This year, it saw visits from Beshear, Khanna and Newsom in July — who told rural residents “what we’re experiencing is America in reverse.”

Kelly visited in September, while Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Walz visited in late May for South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “Fish Fry” event, which has often been fertile waters for would-be Pennsylvania Avenue hopefuls.

Both Walz and Moore have told ABC News previously they are not “running” for president or have no plans to run.

Battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

Several 2028 presidential hopefuls have also made their way around the seven battleground states, which have been considered winnable by either party and have an outsized influence on where campaigns place their resources.

A few potential candidates have or plan to pay visits to Arizona, including Ocasio-Cortez, who visited in March as part of the Fighting Oligarchy tour run by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders. Whitmer visited in March, while Booker visited in April and Buttigieg visited in October. Harris, who recently said she’ll “possibly” run for president again, will be speaking there in April 2026.

Arizona has two congressional seats currently held by Republicans viewed as competitive, according to the Cook Political Report. 

Georgia is often the site of both a close presidential race and critical down-ballot races. Khanna visited in August, while Harris made a stop there on her book tour in October.

Further north, Moore and Khanna have paid visits this year to the battleground state of Michigan, where both President Donald Trump and Democratic Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin won in 2024.

Wisconsin, which had the closest margin between Trump and Harris in 2024 of the battleground states, saw visits from Klobuchar in March, Khanna in May, Walz in March and September and Whitmer in October.

Nevada, which also often figures early in the presidential primary calendar, saw visits this year from Ocasio-Cortez in March, Pritzker and Khanna in August, and Gallego and Kelly in September.

North Carolina saw visits from Pritzker in July and Buttigieg in September. Harris visited for her book tour there in October, while fellow Californian Khanna will drop by in November.

Pennsylvania is also a key battleground state. Moore delivered a commencement address at Lincoln University in Gettysburg in May, the same month Gallego and Khanna paid their own visits. Notably, two Republicans in Pennsylvania, Reps. Scott Perry and Ryan Mackenzie, are expecting to face fierce fights to hold onto their seats.

Khanna recently said the party’s focus is to win back control of the House, which has a Republican majority.

“We have already a number of great candidates for 2028 that’ll emerge, but right now the focus has to be to take back the House in terms of political priority,” Khanna told public media organization WHYY.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Democrats set fight over health care as possible government shutdown looms
Democrats set fight over health care as possible government shutdown looms
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As the deadline to keep the government funded fast approaches at the end of the month, congressional Democrats are vowing a fight over health care, possibly forcing a shutdown unless Republicans agree to restore Medicaid cuts and extend Obamacare subsidies.

Passing a government funding bill to avoid a shutdown would require at least some Democrats to go along. While a Republican majority in the House could pass a measure without Democrats, success in the Senate would be require at least seven Democrats to vote to keep the government open.

As of now, though, negotiations between the Democrats and Republicans are dragging out before the Oct. 1 deadline, as both parties work to firm up their red lines.

A group of senior House and Senate Democrats met Thursday to game out a strategy on government funding — Democrats united in warning that Republicans must compromise on bipartisan legislation that not only protects but also restores health care funding – or Democrats won’t vote to avert a shutdown.

“We will not support a partisan spending agreement that continues to rip away health care from the American people, period, full stop,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday.

“What the Republicans are proposing is not good enough for the American people and not good enough to get our votes,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed. “The Republicans have to come to meet with us in a true bipartisan negotiation to satisfy the American people’s needs on health care. They won’t get our votes, plain and simple.”

A key focus for Democrats is an effort to use this upcoming government funding bill as an opportunity to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire at the end of the year. Those tax credits, which were signed into law by former President Joe Biden in 2022, expanded eligibility for the ACA and capped premiums.

Democrats also say they want Republicans to reverse course on cuts to Medicaid that came as part of the massive “One Big Beautiful Bill” that Republicans enacted without any Democratic support in June.

Notching any health care related concessions from Republicans could be something of a win for Democrats, who are looking to prove that they’re using this relatively rare moment of leverage to fight for Democratic priorities in a GOP-controlled Washington.

Many are signaling a willingness to dig in during this round of funding negotiations after many, including Schumer, got blowback from the Democratic base for delivering the votes to offset a March shutdown without securing any substantial GOP concessions.

But even though there is some willingness from Republicans to discuss extension of the ACA health credits, Senate Majority Leader John Thune dug in during an interview with Punchbowl News’ “Fly Out Day.”

He said he thinks Democrats “see it as politically advantageous to have a shutdown.”

“I think their base is clamoring for that. They want a fight with the Trump administration. But they don’t have a good reason to do it. And I don’t intend to give them a good reason to do it,” Thune said.

Thune is pushing for Congress to pass a short-term government funding bill with little or nothing attached. This bill, he said, will buy congressional appropriators more time to reach an agreement on full-year funding. But this is a non-starter for Democrats who say health care must be a part of the funding solution.

President Donald Trump on Friday also endorsed a short-term funding solution and suggested it could be accomplished without Democratic support. It’s not politically possible to fund the government without some Democratic buy-in unless Thune makes major changes to Senate rules, something he has vowed in the past not to do.

Trump said Republicans should plow ahead without consulting Democrats.

“We have to get Republican votes. That’s it. If we do, we have the majority,” Trump said.

Democrats, Trump said, wouldn’t vote for a funding bill even if “you gave them every dream.”

“I told them don’t even bother dealing with them, we will get it through because the Republicans are sticking together for the first time in a long time,” Trump said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he does not want the government to shut down — acknowledging it will take Democratic cooperation to avert a shutdown. He has yet to divulge specifics on how Republicans plan to keep the lights on in Washington.

Johnson and Thune have not yet met with Schumer and Jeffries despite calls from the Democratic leader for such a meeting.

GOP Rep. Tom Cole, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said that Republican appropriators are aiming to pass a package of three bills alongside a continuing resolution that funds the government through late November.

“We wouldn’t do a CR that both sides didn’t agree to. I mean, we’re not trying to jam the Democrats on the CR. We’re trying to work with them,” Cole said – acknowledging that time is running short as he targets a deal by the end of next week.

There are only seven legislative days before the funding deadline due to the Jewish holidays — which presents a real scheduling challenge for lawmakers. Congress is out of town the entire week third week of this month. Lawmakers aren’t slated to return until Sept. 29, just two days before the shutdown deadline.

Cole hinted that leadership may need to add a few legislative days to the calendar after Rosh Hashana.

As Democrats push to extend Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, Cole stressed that issue and debate is outside of his committee’s jurisdiction — though Johnson could hypothetically direct him to attach it to the CR.

“I think shutting down the government in a temper tantrum is not going to be helpful to the country,” Cole, R-Okla., said. “I don’t think it’s going to be good for them, either, but that’s up to them. I don’t get to make that call.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court rejects Alex Jones’ appeal of .4 billion Sandy Hook judgement
Supreme Court rejects Alex Jones’ appeal of $1.4 billion Sandy Hook judgement
Alex Jones speaks to protestors gathered outside the Texas State Capitol during a rally calling for the reopening of Austin and Texas on April 25, 2020 in Austin, Texas (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal from conservative commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has been ordered to pay $1.4 billion in damages to the families of victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The court did not explain the denial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Could halt in SNAP benefits, paychecks pressure lawmakers to strike shutdown deal?
Could halt in SNAP benefits, paychecks pressure lawmakers to strike shutdown deal?
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible on October 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A critical food assistance program will soon halt for millions of Americans in need and air traffic controllers will miss a paycheck this week as the government shutdown enters its fourth week — with all eyes on congressional lawmakers to see if the added pressure will be enough to push them to strike a deal.

The Department of Agriculture posted a notice on its website that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will not be issued on Nov. 1 amid the ongoing government shutdown, saying “Bottom line, the well has run dry.”

SNAP, often referred to as “food stamps,” serves roughly 42 million low-income Americans.

SNAP has traditionally been entirely federally funded, but is administered by states. That means the shutdown’s impact on SNAP and when benefits will start to dry up will vary by state.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration said it won’t be giving a lifeline to SNAP funding, and blamed the Democrats for the ongoing shutdown.

The Trump administration’s position that it cannot extend SNAP benefits during the shutdown is a reversal from the USDA’s stated shutdown contingency plan from late September, which said that “Congressional intent is evident that SNAP’s operations should continue since the program has been provided with multi-year contingency funds that can be used for State Administrative Expenses to ensure that the State can also continue operations during a Federal Government shutdown.”

But in a new memo issued late last week and obtained by ABC News, USDA said contingency funds are “only available” when SNAP funds have been approved by Congress.

Earlier in the shutdown, the Trump administration redirected others funds to pay service members — even as it says it can’t do the same with SNAP funding.

On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson argued the contingency funds for SNAP are “not legally available right now” to cover the benefits and pleaded with Democrats to support the clean continuing resolution to reopen the government. 

“The reason is because it’s a finite source of funds. It was appropriated by Congress, and if they transfer funds from these other sources, it pulls it away immediately from school meals… So … it’s a trade off,” he said. “There has to be a pre-existing appropriation for the contingency fund to be used.” 

Airline travelers are feeling effects of the shutdown as well.

Over the weekend, the Federal Aviation Administration was forced to slow air traffic around Chicago, Dallas, Southern California, Newark and other cities because of staffing issues. Some air traffic controllers called out as many are forced to work without pay during the shutdown. 

Air traffic controllers will miss their first paycheck on Tuesday.

Another critical deadline approaches around health care premiums. Democrats are continuing their fight over health care subsidies as the Nov. 1 open enrollment date approaches.

As the shutdown continues to impact Americans and key deadlines loom, all eyes are on Capitol Hill where lawmakers are still in a stalemate.

On Monday, Johnson slammed Democrats and said the administration has worked “creatively” to limit the “pain on the Americans.”

“We need five more Democrats in the Senate to do the right thing — wake up and say, ‘I’m going to say no to the Marxist far-left pressure, and I’m going to do what’s right by the people of 42 million Americans in this country who rely upon this essential nutrition assistance. Or am I going to starve my constituents? Or am I going to appease the Marxist?’” Johnson said.

It doesn’t appear President Donald Trump will be negotiating with Democrats either.

ABC News “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday if Trump should meet with Democrats again. Bessent seemed to rebuff the idea of him doing that.

“Well, what good does it do, Martha They dug in. The American people are hostage to Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries’ poll numbers because what’s changed between now and the last time there was a clean, continuing resolution is Chuck Schumer has tanked in the polls. They both of the two guys from Brooklyn, like I call them, are worried about being primaried from the left,” Bessent said.

Meanwhile, the president of the country’s largest union representing federal workers is calling on lawmakers to pass a short-term spending bill to end the shutdown.

“It’s time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today. No half measures, and no gamesmanship. Put every single federal worker back on the job with full back pay — today,” American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley said in a statement.

The AFGE represents more than 800,000 federal and D.C. government workers.

“It’s time for our leaders to start focusing on how to solve problems for the American people, rather than on who is going to get the blame for a shutdown that Americans dislike,” she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.